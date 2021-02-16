All Jaguar Land Rover Nameplates To Be Electrified By 2030

Jaguar Land Rover have laid down their roadmap for the future under their new 'Reimagine' strategy. The focus from now on will solely be on electrification as the British carmaker intends to electrify all nameplates by 2030. All Jaguar and Land Rover models will be offered with an all-electric version by 2030, with Jaguar becoming an electric-only luxury brand from 2025 onwards. Land Rover, meanwhile, will launch six new EV variants by 2025, the first of which will arrive in 2024.

The carmaker will be investing more than £2.5 billion on connected car technology and electrification. Jaguar has also confirmed that the replacement for the XJ will be positioned as a wholly different brand and it will not form part of the upcoming lineup. The nameplate could, however, be retained for the future model. The replacement of the Jaguar XJ will also be an all-electric offering.

Also Read : Jaguar J-Pace Electric SUV In The Works; Will Sit Above Jaguar I-Pace

JLR will be using three new architectures to support their electric transition. Two of these will be dedicated to Land Rover, while a new battery EV platform will be exclusive to Jaguar. Details about these platforms are scarce at the moment. While Jaguar will go all-electric by 2025, we will see both hybrid and all-electric vehicles from Land Rover going forward. Future Land Rover models will be underpinned by the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) which supports both hybrid and all-electric powertrains.

Other Land Rover models will be underpinned by the Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) that can support advanced electrified ICE powertrains. The carmaker has also announced that they will be fully phasing out their diesel engines by 2026 and will be heavily investing in hydrogen fuel cell technology for its upcoming models. The first prototypes with JLR's fuel-cell technology will begin testing by the end of this year.

JLR hopes, that by 2030, 100% of Jaguar sales and around 60% of Land Rover sales will have zero tailpipe emissions. The carmaker has also said it has no intentions of closing down any of its core manufacturing facilities around the globe, with the unit in Solihull, West Midlands, being the base for Jaguar’s pure electric platform and Land Rover’s MLA. The carmaker has also clarified that it will not discontinue any current products and does not plan to stop production of any existing models. Back here in India, Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric offering in the country on March 9, 2021 - the i-Pace all-electric SUV.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jaguar Land Rover updates and other four-wheeler news.