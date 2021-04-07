Jaguar Commences Bookings For 2021 F-Pace Facelift In India; Launch Soon

07Back in September 2020, Jaguar updated the F-Pace SUV with a mid-life facelift, but its availability was limited to only international markets. Now, Jaguar Land Rover have commenced bookings for the 2021 F-Pace facelift in India, and has announced that deliveries will begin from May. The facelifted Jaguar F-Pace boasts of subtle cosmetic updates to the outside and the interior has been completely refreshed. There are updates to the powertrain options as well. Let's look at it in a little more detail.

Jaguar F Pace Front Quarter
Jaguar have opened bookings for the F-Pace facelift in India.

Jaguar F-Pace facelift - Exterior Updates

On the outside, the F-Pace facelift looks largely similar to the outgoing model, but the updates are in the details. Up front, the new F-Pace comes with new sleeker LED headlamps and a more prominent grille. The front bumper has been reworked for a sportier and more aggressive look. The bonnet too has been updated to extend right up to the front grille. As a first for India, Jaguar will also make the R-Dynamic package available on the F-Pace facelift. The package brings a ‘Shadow Atlas’ finish to the diamond mesh grille, blacked out inserts on the bumper and black alloy wheels.

Jaguar F-Pace facelift - Interior and Features

While updates to the exterior are just subtle, Jaguar have completely revamped the interior look of the F-Pace facelift. The real highlight of the interior has to be the new tablet-like floating touchscreen infotainment display. The dashboard features contemporary styling, with horizontal slats spanning the whole width and connecting the side and central air vents. The air-con controls are now operated through a new touch-based screen and the center console too has been refreshed with a stubby gear lever, replacing the old rotary dial.

2021 Jaguar F Pace Facelift Interior 2
The interior of the F-Pace facelift has been completely revamped.

Jaguar have also revealed that the 2021 F-Pace facelift will be offered in a sole R-Dynamic S trim, and will thus come loaded with all the bells and whistles. Some of the highlight features include the brand's latest 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, 360-degree parking camera, cruise control, panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, powered front seats with memory function for the driver, powered reclining rear seats, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch instrument display.

Jaguar F-Pace facelift - Engine Options

In the BS4 era, the Jaguar F-Pace was available with a 2.0L petrol and a 2.0L diesel engine in India. However, with the transition to BS6 emission norms, Jaguar discontinued the diesel engine and continued with only the petrol engine in India.

2021 Jaguar F Pace Facelift Front
With the facelift, Jaguar will bring back the discontinued diesel engine on the F-Pace.

With this facelift, Jaguar have announced that they will bring back the diesel engine on the F-Pace in India. That means it will be powered by 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. In market abroad, the said diesel engine is available in two states of tune -  163hp and 204hp. Meanwhile, the petrol engine is good for producing 250hp of power. An 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive setup are standard across the range.

Currently, the Jaguar F-Pace Prestige petrol is priced at INR 66.07 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Price for the facelifted model will be announced in the coming weeks and it is expected to come with a decent premium. We expect the price to range between INR 68-75 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue its rivalry with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE and the BMW X5 in our market.

2021 Jaguar F-Pace Facelift - Image Gallery

