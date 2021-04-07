07Back in September 2020, Jaguar updated the F-Pace SUV with a mid-life facelift, but its availability was limited to only international markets. Now, Jaguar Land Rover have commenced bookings for the 2021 F-Pace facelift in India, and has announced that deliveries will begin from May. The facelifted Jaguar F-Pace boasts of subtle cosmetic updates to the outside and the interior has been completely refreshed. There are updates to the powertrain options as well. Let's look at it in a little more detail.

Jaguar F-Pace facelift - Exterior Updates

On the outside, the F-Pace facelift looks largely similar to the outgoing model, but the updates are in the details. Up front, the new F-Pace comes with new sleeker LED headlamps and a more prominent grille. The front bumper has been reworked for a sportier and more aggressive look. The bonnet too has been updated to extend right up to the front grille. As a first for India, Jaguar will also make the R-Dynamic package available on the F-Pace facelift. The package brings a ‘Shadow Atlas’ finish to the diamond mesh grille, blacked out inserts on the bumper and black alloy wheels.

Jaguar F-Pace facelift - Interior and Features

While updates to the exterior are just subtle, Jaguar have completely revamped the interior look of the F-Pace facelift. The real highlight of the interior has to be the new tablet-like floating touchscreen infotainment display. The dashboard features contemporary styling, with horizontal slats spanning the whole width and connecting the side and central air vents. The air-con controls are now operated through a new touch-based screen and the center console too has been refreshed with a stubby gear lever, replacing the old rotary dial.

Jaguar have also revealed that the 2021 F-Pace facelift will be offered in a sole R-Dynamic S trim, and will thus come loaded with all the bells and whistles. Some of the highlight features include the brand's latest 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, 360-degree parking camera, cruise control, panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, powered front seats with memory function for the driver, powered reclining rear seats, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch instrument display.

Jaguar F-Pace facelift - Engine Options

In the BS4 era, the Jaguar F-Pace was available with a 2.0L petrol and a 2.0L diesel engine in India. However, with the transition to BS6 emission norms, Jaguar discontinued the diesel engine and continued with only the petrol engine in India.

With this facelift, Jaguar have announced that they will bring back the diesel engine on the F-Pace in India. That means it will be powered by 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. In market abroad, the said diesel engine is available in two states of tune - 163hp and 204hp. Meanwhile, the petrol engine is good for producing 250hp of power. An 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive setup are standard across the range.

Currently, the Jaguar F-Pace Prestige petrol is priced at INR 66.07 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Price for the facelifted model will be announced in the coming weeks and it is expected to come with a decent premium. We expect the price to range between INR 68-75 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue its rivalry with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE and the BMW X5 in our market.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jaguar updates and other four-wheeler news.