Jaguar has finally launched the I-Pace all-electric SUV in India. Prices for the Jaguar I-Pace start from INR 1.06 crore and go up to INR 1.12 crore (ex-showroom, India). The Jaguar I-Pace is available in three trim levels in India - S, SE, and HSE. The Jaguar I-Pace is the second luxury EV in India after the Mercedes-Benz EQC. It was even the World Car of the Year 2019 and is widely acclaimed by critics all over the world. Here's a detailed look at the variant-wise price list of the Jaguar I-Pace in India.

Jaguar I-Pace Variant Price (ex-showroom) S INR 1.06 Crore SE INR 1.08 Crore HSE INR 1.12 Crore

Jaguar I-Pace - Powertrain and Charging

The all-electric Jaguar I-Pace is powered by two synchronous permanent magnet electric motors - one of each axle - which produce a combined power of 400hp and 696 Nm of peak torque. That essentially gives the I-Pace all-wheel drive and it can sprint from 0-100 kph in 4.8 seconds. Top-speed is limited to 200 kph. The battery is mounted centrally on the floor, giving the SUV a low center of gravity and 50:50 weight distribution. The SUV also comes with an Eco mode and brake regeneration to improve the range.

Speaking of which, the i-Pace comes with a 90kWh battery that takes 45 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a 100kW rapid charger, when that is made available in India. Or else, it will take about 10 hours using a 7.4kW AC wall box. The AC wall box charger will be installed by Jaguar at your home or your preferred location. It has a WLTP-rated driving range of 470 km on a single charge. A 50kW charger is said to deliver up to 270km of range per hour.

Jaguar I-Pace - Exterior and Interior Design

The I-Pace looks quintessentially Jaguar and a very handsome one at that. The long and elongated profile along with the raked pillars at either end give it a beautiful four-door coupe-like silhouette. The large single-frame grille and the cat-eyed LED headlamps grab your attention at the front. The design is extremely aerodynamic with a drag coefficient of just 0.29 cd.

In fact, the scoop on the bonnet serves aerodynamic purposes. The squared rear contrasts quite well with the swooping front end. Signature Jaguar LED tail lights, a roof mounted spoiler and a diffuser are other design elements at the rear. As standard, the I-Pace comes with 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a full-length fixed glass roof.

On the inside, the design is very similar to other Jaguar cars. It looks very premium and quite sporty as well. The highlight will be Jaguar's Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system and a touchscreen for the climate control operation. We particularly like how the center console has been designed.

Other features on the i-Pace include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, ‘InControl’ connected-car tech, adaptive cruise control, a heads-up display, ‘Windsor’ leather sport seats, a 16-speaker, 825W Meridian sound system, hands-free boot release, 3D surround camera and more. Customers can additionally opt for features such as adaptive air suspension, four-zone climate control, an ionising air purifier with PM2.5 filtration, and a digital rear-view mirror, and more.

Jaguar I-Pace - Charging Infrastructure and Warranty

What really works in the favor of the i-Pace is that Jaguar has built up a robust charging network, thanks to their tie-up with Tata Power. If you are a owner of the i-Pace, you can charge your vehicle at any Tata Power’s 200-plus points across 23 cities in the country. Jaguar has also installed 35 DC fast chargers across 22 of its dealerships, spread over 19 cities. The company is providing a battery warranty of 8 years/1.60 lakh km, a 5 year service package and a 5 years roadside assistance.

Jaguar I-Pace - Rivals in India

The Jaguar i-Pace will rival the Mercedes-Benz EQC in India. If compared, the i-Pace has a longer driving range of 470 km whereas the EQC has a range of 400 km, thanks to the larger battery on the former. However, the Mercedes-Benz EQC has slightly more power and torque figures - 408hp and 760Nm of peak torque - 8hp and 64Nm more than the Jaguar .

While the German will be the only rival to the i-Pace currently in India, it will also be joined by the likes of the all-electric Audi e-Tron set to be launched later this year.

