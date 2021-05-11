SPIED - Updated Hyundai Creta E With Reduced Features

Hyundai recently introduced an update on the Creta compact SUV that saw the addition of new features on higher-spec variants along with deletion of some features from base-spec variants. This follows shortly after Hyundai's sister concern, Kia, also updated the Seltos compact SUV with new features and rejig in the variant lineup. The Hyundai Creta is available in five trim levels - E, EX, S, SX and SX(O). Out of these, it is only the base E trim that has seen the deletion of a few features.

Hyundai Creta E - Features Deleted

Here we have a couple of spy images that give us a clearer picture of the features deleted from the base E trim of the Creta. To be precise, the Hyundai Creta E loses four main features. The most notable loss has been the electronically adjustable ORVMs, which will now have to be manually adjusted using a joystick on the inside of the front door. The other most important deletion is that the ORVMs have lost the turn indicators mounted on them. Instead, the turn indicators are now mounted on the front fender. Elsewhere, the Creta E has lost its luggage lamp in the boot and its passenger seat back pockets.

Hyundai Creta - New Features Added On Other Trims

Top-spec SX and SX(O) trims of the Creta have received a major update to their infotainment system with the addition of over-the-air updates and new voice command functions. You can perform functions such as operating the power windows, retrieve contact information or search for points of interest using voice commands. Hyundai have also added a new smart key with a remote engine start (for both manual and automatic variants) with the SX and SX(O) trims of the Creta.

There will also be a soft paint finish for the dashboard. Hyundai has also used this opportunity to introduce new voice greetings when you start your car, depending on the time of the day. Most of them even politely remind you to wear the seat belt. Moving on to the EX and S trims, these mid-spec trims see the addition of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay feature. This is a very convenient addition as it completely eliminates the hassle of handling wires.

Hyundai Creta - Available Engine Options

Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta features two petrol engines. This includes a 1.5L, naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 115PS and 144Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 1.4L, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine produces 140PS and 242Nm of peak torque. The Creta is also offered with a 1.5L diesel engine that produces 115hp and 250Nm of torque. Hyundai offers as many as four transmission options with its three engine options. There's a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, a CVT gearbox and even a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Prices for the Creta currently range between INR 9.99 - 17.62 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Nissan Kicks among others.

