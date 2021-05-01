Kia Seltos Borrows iMT Option From Younger Sibling Sonet

Earlier this week, Kia introduced their new corporate logo and brand slogan - Movement that inspires - in India. Following that, Kia has now launched the 2021 Seltos in India with new trims, more features standard across the range and even a new gearbox option. Prices for the 2021 Kia Seltos start from INR 9.95 lakh and go up to INR 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom). A highlight of the updated C-SUV is the introduction of the iMT technology that has been available on the Sonet.

Kia Seltos iMT Price in India

2021 Kia Seltos iMT Price Variant Price (ex-showroom, pan-India) HTK+ 6iMT INR 12,19,000

For now, the iMT technology will be restricted to the 1.5-litre Smartstream naturally-aspirated petrol unit and the mid-spec HTK+ trim. Compared to the HTK+MT model, the new transmission variant is merely INR 40,000 dearer, while the CVT option, which is available only in the high-end HTX trim, costs a whopping INR 2,46,000 more.

2021 Kia Seltos - Variant Reshuffle

There's more to the variant lineup of the 2021 Kia Seltos than merely the introduction of the iMT variant. Kia India has even introduced the GTX(O) MT trim on the 1.4-litre T-GDI engine variant. It's priced at INR 15,35,000. Meanwhile, with the introduction of the new gearbox option, the Seltos is the fourth vehicle in the Hyundai-Kia group to be offered with the clutchless-manual technology.

As mentioned above, the 140hp 1.4L turbo-petrol engine, which was so far offered only with a 7-speed DCT gearbox, will also be offered with the 6-speed manual gearbox in a new GTX(O) trim. Apart from a shuffle in the variant lineup, the Seltos has also seen the addition of important features across the range. Unlike its sibling - the Hyundai Creta - no variants of the Seltos were offered with paddle shifters till now. With this update, GTX+ 1.5D 6AT and 1.4T-GDI 7DCT variants of the Seltos have got steering-mounted paddle shifters for a sportier driving experience.

2021 Kia Seltos - New Features

Other than the entry-level HTE variant, every variant gets some additional equipment. The HTK trims benefit from the addition of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the HTK+ trims now additionally get a remote engine start. Several safety features like ESC, hill-start assist control, VSC, and brake assist have been made standard in the mid-spec HTX trims. These features were previously reserved only for the top-spec GTX trims.

Kia has also introduced a new voice command feature with 'Hello Kia' that will enable you to perform several functions like opening/closing the sunroof and driver window, operate the climate control and front defogger. These features are now being offered on the HTX and GTX trims. These trims have also been updated with an air purifier as standard.

Furthermore, Kia India has added multiple new seat material and colour options across the Seltos range. The HTX+ variant now gets black and brown leatherette seat covers, while the new GTX(O) variant gets beige and black leatherette covers with red stitching. The iMT-equipped HTK+ further comes with new beige seat upholstery. It was previously being speculated that Kia could be launching a new Gravity Edition model of the Seltos in India. That, however, to the disappointment of some, has not happened.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.