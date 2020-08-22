New Honda motorcycle teaser released, could be CB Hornet 200R

Reports about a new Honda motorcycle for the Indian market started to surface the Internet recently. Likely to be named as the CB Hornet 200R, this upcoming product is expected to replace the CB Hornet 160R, which is the only Honda motorcycle in India that has not received its BS6 update yet. While we already knew that Honda is going to launch a new bike on 27 August, the company has now released a teaser video, which could be of the CB Hornet 200R.

The teaser video reveals key features of the new Honda motorcycle. The upcoming bike will have a full-LED headlamp with a sharp design that should impart a bold front look to the motorcycle. Also enhancing the front fascia will be a pair of USD forks painted in gold. Honda has also included a fully-digital instrument cluster that will show details such as tachometer, speedometer, gear position indicator, trip meters, clock, and more.

If the motorcycle in the teaser video is the Honda CB Hornet 200R, it will likely be powered by a 200cc engine. As can be seen, it will be an air-cooled motor equipped with Honda’s HET technology for ultra smoothness, high performance, and impressive fuel economy.

The new Honda motorcycle will also feature a belly pan for added sportiness. The extended fuel tank shrouds will also enhance the overall visual appeal. The single-piece handlebar suggests that the riding position is likely to be relaxed and upright. For braking, there will be disc brakes at both the ends with ABS. The alleged Honda CB Hornet 200R will have a blue/grey dual-tone colour scheme along with a few others.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Livo BS6 disc brake variant price revealed

From the teaser video, the new Honda motorcycle looks quite promising. We hope that Honda gives it a sensible price tag to give rivals like the KTM 200 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, some tough competition.