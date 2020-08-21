Honda CB Hornet 200R to launch in India next week?

We recently reported that Honda could be working on a 200cc motorcycle for the Indian market. This new bike is likely to be based on the Honda CBF190R. Also, the fact that the CB Hornet 160R is the only Honda motorcycle in India that has not received its BS6 update yet, it could mean that the Japanese company is eyeing to replace it with the new 200cc model which is expected to be called the CB Hornet 200R.

So far there has not been any concrete information regarding the upcoming CB Hornet 200R. However, Honda has sent out an invitation for an event that is scheduled for 27 August. No other details as to what the program is about have been shared. Perhaps, this is when the Honda CB Hornet 200R will break cover or would it be the BS6 model of the CB Hornet 160R? What do you guys think? Share your views in the comment section.

Honda has already patented the CBF190R for the Indian market. This motorcycle is powered by a 184cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is capable of delivering 16.86 PS and 16.3 Nm. If Honda plans to use this motor in the CB Hornet 200R, it is likely to tweak it to make it BS6-compliant and extract a bit more power.

As for the design of the Honda CB Hornet 200R, it could draw inspiration from the CBF190R, which should appeal to a larger audience in the 200cc segment. The hardware could also be borrowed from the CBF190R, however, Honda might cut down on some features, like the USD front forks, to keep the price of the CB Hornet 200R as low as possible.

Also Read: 2021 Honda CBR600RR teaser video released, international launch on 21 Aug

The 200cc segment faces heated competition, thus, Honda would need to be careful with the CB Hornet 200R and find a balance between the price, specs, and features. When launched, it will rival against the likes of KTM 200 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.