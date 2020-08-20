New 200cc Honda motorcycle for the Indian market under development

Honda has established itself quite firmly in the 160cc motorcycle segment thanks to the X-Blade and Unicorn. Both these BS6-compliant bikes compete with the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the recently launched Hero Xtreme 160R. However, Honda does not have a single product to offer in a couple of segments above, i.e., the 200cc segment. Well, it seems that that’s not going to be the case anymore because, as per the latest reports, a new 200cc Honda motorcycle for the Indian market is under development.

Over the years, the 200cc motorcycle segment has seen several new entrants. Today, it is one of the fastest-growing segments in the country. With options such as the KTM 200 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the competition in this territory has become quite fierce. Now, Honda, too, wants to throw a punch or two and thus, is working on a new 200cc motorcycle.

It is being said that the new 200cc Honda motorcycle will be based on the Honda CBF190R which the company has already patented for the Indian market. Powering the CBF190R is a 184cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 16.86 PS and 16.3 Nm. Honda is likely to re-tune this motor to extract out a bit more punch and make it BS6-compliant.

To keep the cost of the new 200cc motorcycle in check, Honda will not use USD front forks from the CBF190R. However, the design and styling could be similar. Also, since the CB Hornet 160R is the only Honda bike that has not received its BS6 update yet, it is being speculated that it will be replaced by the new 200cc Honda motorcycle, which is likely to be called the CB Hornet 200R.

While it will be too early to comment on the pricing of the rumoured Honda CB Hornet 200R, it is definitely going to be costlier than the CB Hornet 160R. We are expecting to learn more about the new 200cc Honda motorcycle, so stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for all the latest updates.