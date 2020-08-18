2020 Honda Livo BS6 disc brake variant price revealed - IAB Report

The 2020 Honda Livo BS6 was launched in June. The new 110cc commuter is available in two variants - drum brake and disc brake. While Honda revealed the price of the former at the time of the launch, we still did not know how much the latter costs. Now, after around 1.5 months, Honda has finally updated its website and announced the retail price of the 2020 Livo BS6 disc brake variant.

The 2020 Honda Livo BS6 disc brake variant has been priced at INR 74,256*. It is INR 4,200 costlier than the drum brake variant.

2020 Honda Livo BS6 Variant Price* Drum Brake INR 70,056 Disc Brake INR 74,256

The drum brake variant of the 2020 Honda Livo BS6 features 110mm drum brakes at both the ends whereas the disc brake variant comes with a 240m front disc and 110mm rear drum. Both the variants are available in 4 colour options - Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic and Black.

The 2020 Honda Livo BS6 uses a 109.51cc single-cylinder engine which is equipped with the company’s advanced features such as the eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology which maximises the performance and fuel efficiency by reducing friction. The piston cooling jet, offset cylinder, and rocket roller arm fitted with needle bearing also helps in minimising friction and maintaining optimum engine temperature. The fuel-injected air-cooled engine of the 2020 Honda Livo BS6 is capable of producing 6.47 kW or 8.8 PS of maximum power and 9.30 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

In terms of styling, the 2020 Honda Livo BS6 has a pair of chiselled fuel tank shrouds which gels with the new design of the fuel tank and adds a bit of sportiness to the motorcycle’s visual appeal. The tweaked visor and body-coloured rearview mirrors are also a nice touch. The blacked-out engine, exhaust, and alloy wheels impart an attractive look to the commuter motorbike. Honda has also implemented an appealing semi-digital instrument cluster which is one of the key features of the 2020 Livo BS6.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi