New Hero Xpulse 200 Offers Can Save You up to INR 16,000

25/02/2021 - 14:15 | ,  ,  ,   | Utkarsh
At INR 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Hero Xpulse 200 is already a bang for the buck. At this price, it offers a 200cc fuel-injected engine, long-travel front suspension, LED headlight, dual-purpose tyres, fully-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, 220mm ground clearance, and whatnot. No wonder why it’s become so popular amongst the enthusiast. Well, now with the new Hero Xpulse 200 offers, you can have all that and still save up to INR 16,000.

Hero Xpulse 200 Offers Feb 2021

New Hero Xpulse 200 Offers

Hero MotoCorp is currently providing two offers with the Xpulse 200. The first one is an exchange/loyalty bonus of up to INR 4000 and the second one is a cashback offer under which customers can save up to INR 12,000. It is to be noted that the cashback offer is applicable on EMI, debit card, and credit card transactions of select banks only. Also, these offers come with their own set of terms and conditions. Hence, to know more details about them, it is advised that you should visit your nearest Hero MotoCorp dealership.

Hero MotoCorp has also announced similar offers on its entire range of scooters including the Maestro Edge 110, Maestro Edge 125, Destini 125, and Pleasure Plus.

Hero Xpulse 200 Specs

As we mentioned earlier, the Xpusle 200 uses a 200cc single-cylinder engine which produces 17.8bhp and 16.45Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Engine AspectSpecification
TypeOil-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-valve, single-cylinder, OHC
Displacement199.6cc
Compression ratio10:01
Max power17.8bhp at 8500rpm
Max torque16.45Nm at 6500rpm
Fuel systemAdvanced programmed fuel injection
Transmission5-speed

Hero Xpulse 200 Dimensions

The dual-purpose motorcycle weighs 157kg and has a ground clearance of 220mm which can be further increased by opting for the official rally kit.

AspectMeasurement
Length2222mm
Width850mm
Height1258mm
Wheelbase1410mm
Seat height823mm
Ground clearance220mm
Kerb weight157kg
Fuel tank capacity13L

