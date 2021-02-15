Hero Xpulse 200 Custom Paint Job Looks Eye-Catching

Small changes can make big differences. Its clear example is this Hero Xpulse 200 which sports a custom paint job that has changed the overall look of the dual-sport motorcycle. Apart from the colour, the owner has also incorporated a few other changes which add to the aesthetics of the machine.

What we can infer from the owner’s Instagram profile (_afzal_muhammed) is that his Xpulse 200’s original colour was Panther Black. To give the motorcycle a new look, he has opted for a simple yet attractive custom paint job. As you can see in the image, the fuel tank and side panels of the bike have been finished in a medium shade of glossy grey. To remove the boredom, a pair of mild yellow and black horizontal stripe has been added to the fuel tank. All the original stickers, logos, and decals have been removed.

What brings out the sporty look of this Hero Xpulse 200 is the blacked-out parts. While elements such as the engine, wheels, and muffler are already finished in black from the factory, other parts like the lower portion of the front forks, engine head, bash plate, exhaust pipe, and even the swingarm, have also been painted black.

We also notice that the stock front fender has been replaced by an aftermarket unit. Similarly, to fit a custom rear fender, the entire taillight assembly, along with the licence plate holder and original fender, has been removed. The flat, bench-type seat appears to be from the official rally kit and an aftermarket crash guard has been fitted as well.

The result is an eye-catching Hero Xpulse 200. What do you guys think?

As for the specs, the current model of the Xpulse 200 is powered by a 199.6cc single-cylinder engine which is oil-cooled. The mill has 2 valves and electronic fuel injection. It also features a SOHC setup. Hero MotoCorp has tuned it to produce 17.8 bhp of max power at 8500 rpm and 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. Handling the transmission duties is a 5-speed gearbox.

