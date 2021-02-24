Hero Maestro, Destini, Pleasure Available at Attractive Offers - Check Inside

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, has announced attractive offers on its entire range of scooters including the Maestro Edge 110, Maestro Edge 125, Destini 125, and Pleasure Plus. Customers can benefit from these new offers and save up to INR 15,000.

What are the offers?

Hero MotoCorp is offering two interesting offers. First, there’s an exchange/loyalty bonus of up to INR 3000. Second, buyers can receive a cashback of up to INR 12,000 on the purchase of a brand-new Hero scooter. Of course, there are terms and conditions involved. The cashback offer is applicable on EMI, debit card, and credit card transactions of select banks only. To know more details, it is advised to visit an authorised Hero MotoCorp dealership.

Hero Maestro Edge

There are two models of the Maestro Edge currently on sale - the Maestro Edge 110 and Maestro Edge 125. The former comes with a digital-analogue combo meter, integrated braking, as well as a service reminder whereas the latter features an external fuel filler cap, LED tail lamp, and striking LED DRL.

The Maestro Edge 110 is available in two variants - VZ and ZX. On the other hand, the more powerful Maestro Edge 125 has three variants - Drum, Disc, and Stealth.

Model Variant Price* Hero Maestro Edge 110 VX INR 61,950 ZX INR 63,450 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Drum INR 69,250 Disc INR 71,450 Stealth INR 72,950

Hero Destini 125

The Destini 125 comes with a sturdy metal body, signature LED guide lamps and Hero MotoCorp’s xSens technology. It also features an external fuel filler cap, premium dual seat, side stand indicator, and a larger under-seat storage space with a mobile charging port and a boot lamp. It is available in 7 attractive colour options and has 2 variants.

Model Price* Sheet Metal INR 66,960 Alloy Wheel INR 70,450

Hero Pleasure Plus

Some of the key features of the Pleasure Plus include a mobile charging port, utility box, alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, integrated braking, side stand indicator, retro headlamp, and boot lamp. This scooter is powered by a 110cc single-cylinder engine that produces 8bhp and 8.7Nm. It is available in 3 variants - VX, LX, and ZX.

Model Price* VX INR 59,950 LX INR 57,300 ZX INR 61,950

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi