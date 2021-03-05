New Hero MotoCorp Service & Exchange Offers Announced

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, continues to celebrate its achievement of surpassing the 100 million (10 crores) cumulative production milestone. The homegrown company has announced new service and exchange offers for its customers in India.

Earlier this year, Hero MotoCorp surpassed the 100 million (10 crores) cumulative production milestone and became the only Indian automotive manufacturer to achieve this incredible landmark. To mark the occasion, the company unveiled 6 special celebration edition models at its manufacturing facility in Gurugram. These models include the Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, Destini 125, and Maestro Edge 110.

Now, continuing its celebration, Hero MotoCorp has announced new service and exchange offers in India. Both these offers are valid only for four days - 5th-8th March 2021.

Under the new service offer, the company is providing:

INR 100 off on roadside assistance

INR 100 off on annual maintenance package

Free washing, polishing, and nitrogen for tyres

The new exchange offer includes:

INR 5000 exchange/loyalty bonus on 160cc, 200cc motorcycles

INR 3000 exchange/loyalty bonus on all scooters

INR 2000 exchange/loyalty bonus on other motorcycles

It is to be noted that the new Hero MotoCorp service and exchange offers come with their own set of terms and conditions. Therefore, it is advised to visit an authorised dealership to acquire more details about them.

In other news, the Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition has been recently launched in India. It’s a new variant of the 160cc motorcycle that comes with an attractive livery that matches the colour combination of the company’s logo. Available in only the double-disc avatar, it’s the most expensive variant of the Xtreme 160R.

