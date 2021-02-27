Hero Xpulse 200 in Kerala Surpasses 10,000 Sales Milestone

The Hero Xpulse 200 was introduced in the Indian market in April 2019. Since then, the dual-sport motorcycle has been successful in creating a huge fan following in the country. Enthusiasts prefer this machine for its applaudable off-road capabilities, easy and affordable maintenance, and Hero MotoCorp’s vast service network. Perhaps, it’s because of these factors, the Xpulse 200 has received immense love from enthusiasts in Kerala and, thus, surpassed the 10,000 sales milestone in the state.

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced that it has sold over 10,000 units of the Xpulse 200 in Kerala since the motorcycle was launched in April 2019. Commenting on the occasion, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said:

Also Read: New Hero Xpulse 200 Offers Can Save You up to INR 16,000

The Xpulse 200 has been resonating very well with biking enthusiasts across the country and it’s great to see an immensely positive response from them. Kerala is the first state to have crossed the milestone of having it’s 10,000 happy customers. We are truly humbled to achieve this milestone and we want to express our gratitude to the strong community of Xpulse owners in the state. The Xpulse 200 has stood for providing an unrivalled experience backed by its superior technology, modern design and differentiated appeal. In keeping with our vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’, Hero MotoCorp will be launching a host of new motorcycles and scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint.

Designed and developed completely in-house at the company’s R&D hub, the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) at Jaipur in Rajasthan, the Hero Xpulse 200 uses a 200cc single-cylinder engine that produces 17.8bhp and 16.45Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle features 37mm telescopic forks at the front with a travel of 190mm and a 10-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel set up comes with knobby tyres. The motorcycle also has 220mm of ground clearance. To make the dual-sport motorcycle even more purposeful, there’s a Hero Xpulse 200 rally kit which is provided by the company itself for INR 38,000.

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.