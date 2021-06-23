Harley-Davidson to Reveal New 1250cc Model Next Month

Harley-Davidson has released a teaser of a new motorcycle on its social media channels. The company has also announced that it will unveil this upcoming model globally next month.

The teaser of the new Harley-Davidson motorcycle shows us the 1250cc engine. It’s going to be the same Revolution Max V-twin that is currently being used in the new Harley-Davidson Pan America. The liquid-cooled motor is capable of producing 150 hp of max power at 9000 rpm and 127 Nm of peak torque at 6750 rpm. We wouldn’t be surprised to see identical output figures in the upcoming Harley, however, there could be some variation.

Speaking about the new Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President, and CEO, Harley-Davidson, said:

Following the successful launch of our first adventure touring motorcycle, the Pan America, we are excited to reveal another all-new motorcycle, built on the Revolution Max platform in the sport segment, showcasing unmatched Harley-Davidson technology, performance and style.

The new Harley-Davidson 1250cc model will be unveiled globally on 13 July 2021 via a virtual event that will preview details of the new motorcycle and include presentations by Harley-Davidson leadership, product experts and the passionate riders who are developing and bringing the new model to Harley-Davidson dealerships in 2021. Since the teaser has also been shared by Harley-Davidson India, it suggests that the new motorcycle will eventually make its way to our country as well.

In other news, earlier this year in April, Harley-Davidson India had announced the price of the Pan America. The new ADV will be available in two variants - Standard and Special. The former has been priced at INR 16.90 lakh whereas the latter will burn an INR 19.99 lakh hole in your pocket. The company has started accepting bookings for both models.

