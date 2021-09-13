New Ducati SuperSport 950 - Standard vs S - What's the Main Difference?

The new Ducati SuperSport 950 has been recently launched in India. Powered by the 937cc Ducati Testastretta 11-degree twin-cylinder engine, this motorcycle has two variants - Standard and S. What is the main difference between these models? Let’s find out.

Even though both variants of the new Ducati SuperSport 950 are powered by the same engine and have the same power and torque output (110 BHP, 93 Nm), the S trim is sportier than the Standard model. And to make that happen, Ducati has played around with the suspension of the motorcycle.

The Standard variant of the new Ducati SuperSport 950 comes with 43mm Marzocchi forks up-front. They are fully adjustable in hydraulics and preload. At the rear, the motorcycle has Sachs shock absorber fixed to the vertical cylinder on one side and the single-arm on the other, with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic brake in extension.

In comparison, the Ducati SuperSport 950 S features a refined, multi-adjustable Ohlins suspension. At the front, there is a fork with 48 mm diameter stanchions, with TiN treatment for maximum smoothness, and at the rear, an Ohlins mono-shock, fully adjustable, with an integrated gas tank.

Apart from the suspension, there are some colour differences between the two variants of the new Ducati SuperSport 950. The Standard model is available in a single shade of ‘Ducati Red fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims.’ On the other hand, the S trim gets two colours instead of one, namely ‘Arctic White Silk fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims with Ducati Red tag’ and ‘Ducati Red fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims with Ducati Red tag.’

And that’s about it. These are the main differences between the two variants of the new Ducati SuperSport 950. As for the pricing, the Standard trim costs INR 13.49 lakh. While prices for the SuperSport 950 S start at INR 15.49 lakh for Ducati Red and INR 15.69 lakh for Arctic White Silk colour.

All prices are ex-showroom