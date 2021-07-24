Ducati Multistrada V4 w/ Radar Assistance System Launched in India

Ducati has launched its flagship adventure tourer in India, the new Ducati Multistrada V4. The new motorcycle will be available in 2 variants - Multistrada V4 and Multistrada V4 S. The Multistrada V4 is the world’s first motorcycle to feature a front and rear radar assistance system that allows the use of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

The Ducati Multistrada V4 and V4 S are powered by a 1158cc engine that’s called the V4 Granturismo. It is capable of producing 170 hp at 10,500 rpm and 125 Nm at 8750 rpm. Ducati has set the maintenance interval at 15,000 km with valve clearance inspection at every 60,000 km, which is the longest main service interval in the industry.

On the electronics front, the Multistrada V4 represents the top of the line in the motorcycle segment, which is true in terms of safety, comfort, performance, and connectivity features. The inertial platform (IMU) manages the operation of Cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) with eight setting levels, Cornering Ducati Traction Control (DTC).

The Multistrada V4 gets a Marzocchi mechanical suspension with adjustable forks with 50 mm diameter stanchions and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. On the other hand, the Multistrada V4 S is equipped with semi-active Marzocchi suspension controlled by the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system.

Priced at INR 18.99 lakh, the Multistrada V4 is available in Ducati Red with cast wheels. The Multistrada V4 S with cast wheels in Ducati Red costs INR 23.10 lakh, and in Aviator Grey paint scheme, INR 23.30 lakh. Ducati has said that the spoked wheel version of the Multistrada V4 S will be introduced in India later this year.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said:

The wait was long, but I am sure it will be worth for all the Ducatisti that waited patiently for the bike. There’s no other way of saying this but the Multistrada V4 is a state-of-the-art technological marvel, which can take you across the globe with ease. The new Granturismo V4 engine is specifically designed keeping touring and off-road riding in mind and it is the heart of this whole project. I am thrilled not just for the Ducatisti but also for this segment as the Multistrada V4 ushers in, with performance, design and technology that will make any enthusiast weak in his/her knees! I look forward to seeing it in India, especially on the roads less taken.

All prices are ex-showroom