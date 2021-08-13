2021 Ducati XDiavel Launched in India, 2 Variants, 160HP, from INR 18 Lakh

Ducati India has added yet another product to its lineup. The company has now launched the 2021 Ducati XDiavel in India. The new motorcycle is available in 2 variants - Dark and Black Star - with prices starting at INR 18 lakh.

The 2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark has been priced at INR 18 lakh. On the other hand, the Black Star model of the power cruiser carries a price tag of INR 22.60 lakh. For the extra money, this variant offers multiple extra features. For instance, it comes with forged wheels and better braking equipment including the Brembo M50 calipers and a radial master cylinder. It also features suede seats and the Ducati Multimedia system. All of these elements are missing on the Dark variant.

Also Read: New Ducati Dealership in Pune Opened at Ganeshkhind Road

Powering the two variants is the same 1,262cc L-twin engine. It has been tuned to produce 160 HP at 9,500 rpm and 127 Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm. Ducati says that 80% of the torque kicks in from as low as 2,100 rpm.

As for the electronics, the 2021 Ducati XDiavel has traction control, cornering ABS, launch control, cruise control, and more. The motorcycle also features full LED lighting and backlit switchgear. While the XDiavel does not really have direct competition, interested customers can also have a look at the Triumph Rocket 3 and the Ducati Diavel 1260.

Also Read: Ducati Adds New Maintenance Section in MyDucati App

In other news, Ducati had also launched its flagship adventure tourer in India, the new Ducati Multistrada V4. The new motorcycle will be available in 2 variants - Multistrada V4 and Multistrada V4 S. The Multistrada V4 is the world’s first motorcycle to feature a front and rear radar assistance system that allows the use of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

All prices are ex-showroom