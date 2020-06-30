New Ducati Scrambler accessories announced - IAB Report

A bunch of new Ducati Scrambler accessories have been announced. Customers can view all the accessories available for the entire range and customise their motorcycles according to their style using Ducati’s online configurator tool.

The new Ducati Scrambler accessories have been designed after a thorough study so that they provide the right balance between practicality, comfort, and appearance. Known for its immense attention to detail, Ducati has ensured that all the new accessories for the entire Scrambler range of motorcycles are made up of top-notch and high-quality materials with high-quality finishing. The Italian company has also included several different styles and colour combinations to provide a wide range of options for the customers.

Following is the list of the new Ducati Scrambler accessories:

Waterproof side panniers

Spoke rims

X-shaped headlamp protection

Cafe racer seat

Sport-line racing exhaust

Bar-end mirrors

Billet aluminium tank cap

LED turn indicators

Billet aluminium footpegs

Aluminium tank panels

Rear plastic fibre mudguard

Fluid reservoir cover for front brake and clutch

Racing manifolds

After selecting their preferred accessories for their Ducati Scrambler and viewing them on the company’s online configurator tool, customers can directly send their choices to a Ducati dealership to receive a personalised quote. If they want, customers can also obtain all the new Ducati Scrambler accessories from their nearest Ducati dealership.

In other news, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO will be launched in India in the third quarter of 2020. It could have been launched sooner but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ducati had to alter its plan. In fact, the unprecedented coronavirus health crisis has also forced the Italian company to postpone the launch of the all-new Ducati Streetfighter V4 in India to 2021, which was originally scheduled to be introduced in the country this year.