First unit of limited-edition Ducati Superleggera V4 delivered

The first unit of the limited-edition Ducati Superleggera V4 has been delivered. The CEO of Ducati Motor Holding personally handed over the keys of the 001/500 model of the lightweight Superleggera V4 to the owner.

Belgian Ducatista Filip Van Schil, who already has nine other Ducati bikes, is the proud owner of the first unit of the limited-edition Ducati Superleggera V4, the only motorcycle in the world homologated for road use with carbon fibre frame, swingarm and rims. For this special occasion, Ducati invited him to the Borgo Panigale factory for a special tour, in which he was able to see up close the line where his motorbike was built and meet the specialised worker who made its engine. He also got the chance to visit the company’s Museum, the Centro Stile Ducati, and the Racing Department.

Ducati has promised that all Superleggera V4 customers will have an incredible opportunity to test the mighty Panigale V4 R, which competes in the SBK World Championship, on the Mugello race track as part of the "Superbike Experience". The owners will also receive a sculptural reproduction of the Superleggera V4 personalised with the number of the bike it accompanies.

The Ducati Superleggera V4 will be delivered to owners accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and inside a wooden crate with dedicated graphics, specially created for the transport of this masterpiece of motor engineering. The package includes a racing kit and the possibility of customising the Superleggera V4 leathers with airbag and part of the "SuMisura Ducati" line along with the opportunity to complete the look with a carbon helmet.

The Italian motorcycle company will also provide an opportunity to only 30 owners of the Ducati Superleggera V4 to purchase access to the "MotoGP Experience" which will allow them to ride the supreme Desmosedici GP on the circuit.