All-New Ducati Monster Japan Launch Next Week, Price Revealed

The all-new Ducati Monster was globally unveiled in December last year. While we are still waiting for the new naked Italian motorcycle to arrive here in India, Ducati has announced that it will launch the new Monster in Japan next week.

The all-new Ducati Monster will be launched in Japan on 26 June. It will be available in two variants - Monster and Monster Plus. The former will be priced at JPY 1,445,000 (INR 9.60 lakh) whereas the latter will retail at JPY 1,495,000 (INR 9.94 lakh). Both models will have the same colour options - Ducati Red and Dark Stealth with black wheels and Aviator Grey with GP Red wheels. The primary difference between the two models is that the Monster Plus variant has an aerodynamic windshield and passenger seat cowl as standard.

Powering the new Ducati Monster is a 937cc L-twin Testastretta 11-degree engine. Compared to the motor of the previous Monster 821, it is larger and also lighter by 2.5 kg. From this new engine, Ducati is extracting out 111 hp at 9250 rpm and 93 Nm at 6500 rpm. To provide thrilling performance as well as pleasurable and easy riding, Ducati has ensured that the new Monster has a strong medium-low range. And for the transmission, there is a new 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by Ducati Quick Shift Up/Down quickshfiter as standard.

The standard electronic equipment on the new Ducati Monster includes Cornering ABS, Traction Control and Wheelie Control - all adjustable to different levels of intervention. The sporty character of the bike is also underlined by the Launch Control which ensures lightning-fast starts. Ducati has also incorporated three Riding Modes (Sport, Urban, Touring). Everything is easily managed through the handlebar controls and the 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster.

The new Ducati Monster has been created from the ground up. It certainly looks captivating. It features a very attractive LED headlamp whose appearance is further accentuated by the LED DRL. The front of the naked bike is muscular, sporty, and bold. Looking at the new Monster from the side makes you realise how compact it actually is. The sculpted fuel tank, exposed bend pipes, upswept dual-exhaust, and sporty tail section are the top features to drool upon. Overall, the new Monster certainly looks modern and is immediately recognisable as a Monster.