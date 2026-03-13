Lucid Reveals New Midsize EV Platform with Cosmos and Earth SUVs

Lucid Group has unveiled its new Midsize electric vehicle platform during an investor event in New York, outlining plans for new SUVs, next-generation drivetrain technology and expanded autonomous mobility partnerships.

The platform will underpin at least three consumer EV models priced below $50,000, marking a shift toward more accessible electric vehicles for the brand. Lucid says the architecture is designed to reduce battery size, lower part counts and cut manufacturing costs, while maintaining the strong efficiency and range figures associated with its current lineup.

The first two models based on the platform are the Lucid Cosmos and Lucid Earth, both aimed at high-volume premium SUV segments. A third consumer vehicle will be announced at a later date.

At the core of the platform sits Atlas, Lucid’s new electric drive unit designed with identical front and rear housings to simplify production and reduce costs.

Lucid also revealed Lunar, a two-seat robotaxi concept built on the Midsize architecture. The company confirmed it is in advanced discussions with Uber Technologies to deploy Midsize-based vehicles for autonomous ride-hailing services at scale, potentially similar to the robotaxi programme linked to the Lucid Gravity.

Beyond vehicle sales, Lucid is pursuing diversified revenue streams, including software services, platform licensing and robotaxi partnerships. The strategy forms part of the company’s broader effort to scale production, expand its technology ecosystem and move closer to long-term profitability in the electric vehicle market.