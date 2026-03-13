Pony.ai Robotaxi Service Now Available via WeChat in Guangzhou

Pony.ai has integrated its robotaxi ride-hailing service into WeChat, allowing users in selected areas of Guangzhou to book fully driverless rides directly through the app’s Mobility Services portal.

The integration builds on a broader partnership between Pony.ai and Tencent Cloud, first announced in April 2025. The collaboration spans areas such as cloud computing, mapping services, smart cabin technologies, AI development and virtual simulation.

Through the WeChat Mobility Services interface, users can simply enter their pickup and drop-off locations. If the route falls within Pony.ai’s operational zone, the system offers the option to book an autonomous ride. Previously, the robotaxi service was accessible through a dedicated WeChat Mini Program, but the new integration streamlines access within the broader ecosystem.

Further expansion is planned, with the service expected to integrate with Tencent Maps in the future.

Pony.ai has been a major player in China’s autonomous mobility sector. The company became the first operator to launch fully driverless ride-hailing services across all four tier-one Chinese cities—Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Its robotaxi fleet has now grown to more than 1,159 vehicles, with plans to expand to over 3,000 units by the end of 2026.

The company has also built partnerships with several mobility platforms in China, including Alipay, Amap and Jinjiang Taxi. Internationally, Pony.ai collaborates with companies such as Stellantis, Uber Technologies, Bolt and ComfortDelGro to support testing, pilot programmes and future fleet deployments.