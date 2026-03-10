Triumph Crosses 1 Lakh Motorcycles on Indian Roads

Triumph Motorcycles has crossed the milestone of 1 lakh motorcycles on Indian roads, marking a significant moment for the British brand’s growth in one of the world’s largest two-wheeler markets.

The achievement comes after Triumph’s strategic partnership with Bajaj Auto began in Q2 2023, a collaboration that blends Triumph’s global engineering expertise with Bajaj’s strong R&D, manufacturing capability and expansive distribution network in India.

Since then, the premium motorcycle brand has rapidly expanded its footprint across the country. Triumph now reaches over 200 towns, supported by a network of more than 230 retail outlets, making the brand far more accessible to Indian riders than ever before.

Beyond sales numbers, Triumph has also focused on building a vibrant rider community. Enthusiasts have been brought together through events such as the World of Triumph and the globally recognised Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. The brand also hosts dedicated riding experiences including Triumph Tiger Trails, Scrambler rides, Bike Nights, and curated tours through some of India’s most scenic roads, including the Western Ghats twisties.

A key part of Triumph’s recent success has been the locally manufactured 400cc range, which has helped bring the brand’s premium appeal to a broader audience. Built in India, these motorcycles are now exported to 18 international markets, including Japan, Australia, Mexico, Taiwan, and South Korea, reflecting their growing global popularity.

With strong local manufacturing, expanding reach, and an active riding culture, Triumph’s 1 lakh milestone highlights how quickly the brand has accelerated its presence in India’s premium motorcycle segment.