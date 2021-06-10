Ducati Diavel 1260 S Gets New Black and Steel Livery, Looks Alluring

Only a few days ago, the BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 was launched in India. The standard model of the new less polluting version of the power cruiser has been priced at INR 18.49 lakh* whereas the higher-spec Diavel 1260 S is available at INR 21.49 lakh*. Now, to spice things up a little and make the Diavel 1260 even more desirable, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer has introduced a brand-new Black and Steel livery.

The new Black and Steel livery will be available only with the Ducati Diavel 1260 S model. Also, unfortunately, it wouldn’t be making its way into the Indian market. However, the Diavel 1260 S in this attractive new colour combination will start arriving at dealerships in select countries from July onwards. It will be available on sale along with the Thrilling Black and Dark Stealth colour options.

Ducati says that the new Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel livery is inspired by the concept of the Diavel “Materico” that was presented in 2019 on the occasion of the “Beautiful Boldness/Visionary Design” event during the Milan Design Week and subsequently put on display at MOARD (Motorcycle Art & Design), an exhibition dedicated to two-wheel design.

The new Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel livery is characterised by the choice of asymmetrical and refined graphics that combine glossy grey and matte black as the main colours. The added yellow touches, including the frame, the lower part of the tail, the dedicated seat badge and a few other parts, make the Diavel stand out of the crowd even more.

The new Black and Steel livery brings only cosmetic changes. The Ducati Diavel 1260 S, even in this colour option, draws power from the same 1262cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine that pumps out 162 hp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox is accompanied by a two-way Quick Shifter. The suspension duties are handled by 48mm Ohlins forks up-front and Ohlins rear shock absorber, both fully adjustable.

*Ex-showroom