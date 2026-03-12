Solaris Showcases Urbino 10.5 Electric Midibus at Mobility Move 2026

Solaris Bus & Coach is presenting its compact Solaris Urbino 10.5 electric at Mobility Move in Berlin. The midibus is designed for urban routes where full-size 12-metre buses may be impractical, offering a balance between compact dimensions and high passenger capacity.

Measuring 10.5 metres in length, the Urbino 10.5 electric can carry up to 85 passengers, including 33 seated, placing it among the higher-capacity offerings in the midibus segment. The bus also features a turning radius of under 17 metres, making it well suited for dense city centres, historic districts and feeder routes.

The vehicle is built around Solaris’ modular drive concept, which removes the traditional engine tower to free up additional passenger space inside the cabin.

Power comes from a 240 kW electric motor, supported by battery packs with up to 400 kWh capacity. According to Solaris, this allows the bus to operate for a full day without intermediate charging under typical conditions. The Urbino 10.5 electric supports both plug-in and pantograph charging, giving operators flexibility depending on their infrastructure.

To improve energy efficiency during colder months, the bus is equipped with a CO₂ heat pump for cabin heating. The vehicle also complies with GSR2 safety standards and can be equipped with additional advanced driver assistance systems.

The model recently received the Sustainable Bus Award, highlighting its focus on efficiency and urban mobility solutions.

The Mobility Move 2026 event runs from March 10 to 12, bringing together public transport operators, manufacturers and mobility experts for discussions, networking and technology showcases.