Rivian Reveals R2 Pricing and Trims Ahead of 2026 Launch

Rivian has announced full trim levels and pricing for its upcoming Rivian R2, with deliveries of the Performance variant scheduled to begin in spring 2026 at a starting price of $57,990.

The lineup will gradually expand with two additional trims. The Premium version will arrive in late 2026 starting at $53,990, followed by the Standard rear-wheel-drive variant in the first half of 2027 priced from $48,490. Rivian has also hinted at a fourth entry-level model expected around $45,000, which could join the range by late 2027.

At the top of the lineup, the Performance trim delivers 656 horsepower and 609 lb-ft of torque through a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. This setup allows the SUV to accelerate from 0–60 mph in just 3.6 seconds, while offering an EPA-estimated range of up to 330 miles.

The dual-motor Premium variant produces 450 horsepower with a similar 330-mile range estimate, while the rear-wheel-drive Standard version generates 350 horsepower and a Rivian-estimated 345 miles of range.

All R2 models come equipped with a native NACS charging port, giving drivers access to the extensive Tesla Supercharger Network.

On the technology front, the R2 features an advanced perception system with 11 cameras and five radar sensors, supporting the optional Autonomy+ hands-free driving system. The feature will be available as a $49.99 monthly subscription or a one-time purchase of $2,500.

Inside, Rivian equips the SUV with a haptic steering wheel featuring context-aware dials, while onboard edge AI computing power of 200 sparse tera operations per second helps power its driver-assistance and software capabilities.