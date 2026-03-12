BMW Rosslyn Plant Builds 100,000th Fourth-Gen X3

BMW Group has marked a major production milestone at its BMW Group Plant Rosslyn facility, rolling out the 100,000th unit of the fourth-generation BMW X3. The landmark vehicle is a Fire Red plug-in hybrid variant destined for export to Australia.

The Rosslyn plant holds a unique role within BMW’s global manufacturing network. It is currently the only facility worldwide producing the BMW X3 plug-in hybrid for international markets, making it a key hub for the brand’s electrified SUV lineup.

Located just north of Pretoria, the plant has produced more than 1.8 million vehicles since operations began. In addition to the current model, Rosslyn previously built the third-generation BMW X3, further cementing its importance in the SUV’s production history.

ALSO READ: BMW Leads US Auto Exports Again with $9 Billion Shipment in 2025

The milestone reflects the combined efforts of production associates, engineers, technicians and support teams working across multiple manufacturing stages. BMW also highlighted the role of its supplier network, logistics partners and global dealership channels in supporting the plant’s output.

Beyond vehicle production, the Rosslyn facility also plays a role in skills development within South Africa’s automotive sector. Apprentices, trainees and graduate engineers regularly gain hands-on experience at the site, working alongside experienced professionals in a live manufacturing environment.