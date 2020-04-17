BMW Motorrad is working on a facelift for the BMW G 310 R. The updated model will feature an LED headlight along with other minor cosmetic changes.

The BMW G 310 R is yet to receive its BS6 update. As per the latest development, it seems that apart from getting a BS6-compliant engine, it will also get some new features. BMW Motorrad will replace the halogen headlight of the motorcycle with an LED unit. Although the overall shape of the headlight will remain the same, the headlight mask will be tweaked for a sharper look. The bike will also get slightly revised side body panels for a sportier stance.

The old BMW G 310 R is powered by a BS4 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which produces 34 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque. The new BMW G 310 R will use a BS6 version of the same mill. The power and torque outputs are likely to be more or less the same.

Also Read: BMW R 18 pre-bookings in India begin, deliveries to start in October

Earlier reports tell us that the BMW G 310 R will receive a massive price cut of INR 75,000 to INR 85,000 with its BS6 update. BMW Motorrad could price the new motorcycle at INR 2.75 lakh*, which would mean that it will be more affordable than the KTM 390 Duke that retails at INR 3.07 lakh*. Chances are that BMW Motorrad would use this price for only an introductory period. The company is expected to launch the updated G 310 R in India sometime in late August or early September this year.

In other news, since the Hon’ble Supreme Court has allowed the sale of BS4 vehicles for 10 days once the nationwide lockdown ends (expected date is 3 May 2020), many BMW Motorrad dealerships are offering heavy discounts of INR 75,000 to INR 80,000 on the old G 310 R that costs INR 3.47 lakh*.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.

[Source: RideApart]

*On-road, Mumbai