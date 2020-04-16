The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are good motorcycles but they aren't popular in India because of their high prices. However, the tables can turn in the future because both are about to receive a big price cut with their BS6 upgrade, the latest media reports say.

The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS cost INR 3.47 lakh* and INR 4.04 lakh* respectively. BMW Motorrad will price the BS6 versions of both these motorcycles at INR 75,000 to INR 85,000 lower.

The BMW G 310 R BS6 could be priced at INR 2.75 lakh* and be more affordable than the KTM 390 Duke BS6 that retails at INR 3.07 lakh*. Similarly, the G 310 GS BS6 could cost INR 3.30 lakh* and be more economical than the KTM 390 Adventure which sells at INR 3.59 lakh*. Chances are that BMW Motorrad would use these prices for only an introductory period.

The new development suggests that BMW Motorrad won't roll out any cosmetic significant changes along with the BS6 upgrade. Perhaps, only their engines would be revised to comply with the stricter emission norms. Both the bikes share the same 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which produces 34 PS and 28 Nm in its BS4 state of tune.

BMW Motorrad is expected to launch the G 310 R BS6 and G 310 GS BS6 in India sometime in late August or early September this year.

The Hon’ble Supreme Court has ordered that dealerships can sell BS4 vehicles even after the BS6 implementation deadline (1 April 2020) for 10 days once the nationwide lockdown for the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted (expected date is 3 May 2020). Hence, many BMW Motorrad dealerships are offering heavy discounts of INR 75,000 to INR 80,000 on the BS4 versions of the G 310 R and G 310 GS to clear up the unsold inventory.

*On-road, Mumbai