Bajaj Dominar 250 vs KTM 250 Duke - Top-End Drag Race - Who Wins?

Bajaj Dominar 250 and KTM 250 Duke belong to the same quarter-litre segment, however, they have quite different personalities. The former is derived from the highly popular tourer, the Bajaj Dominar 400, and thus, has similar characteristics. On the other hand, the 250 Duke is a naked streetfighter just like its elder sibling, the KTM 390 Duke. While the Dominar 250 and 250 Duke have different characteristics, they are powered by an almost identical engine, hence, it would be interesting to put them against each other for a top-end drag race. Any guesses who would come out as the winner? Let’s find out.

Before we jump into the race, let’s have a look at the specs of both motorcycles. The Bajaj Dominar 250 has a 248.77cc single-cylinder engine with twin spark plugs that produces 27PS of max power at 8500rpm and 23.5Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. The gearbox here is a 6-speed unit. The motorcycle weighs 180kg (kerb), perhaps, the heaviest in its class. The KTM 250 Duke is powered by a 248.8cc single-cylinder engine that produces 29PS of max power and 24Nm of peak torque that is transmitted to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox. The Duke tips the scale at 169kg (dry).

We can see in the video that in the first drag race attempt, the Bajaj Dominar 250 manages to stay right next to the KTM 250 Duke during the starting. However, within a few seconds, the Austrian motorcycle takes the lead. It’s only because of slipstreaming that the Dominar rider is able to catch the Duke, however, as soon as he gets out from the slipstream, he falls behind. The KTM 250 Duke wins in the first race.

In the second race, the riders switch motorcycles. The KTM 250 Duke, once again, takes the charge. It receives some healthy competition from the Bajaj Dominar 250 that tries to get past. However, in the end, the KTM wins again.

There could be several reasons behind KTM’s win. The motorcycle has a more aerodynamic design than that of the Dominar 250, which is a major advantage. Also, the 250 Duke is almost 10kg lighter that works in its favour. And, of course, it has slightly more power.

