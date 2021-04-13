New Bajaj CT 110X Detailed in Walkaround Video, to Launch Soon

Bajaj Auto will soon add a new product to its CT range of motorcycles for the Indian market. The Pune-based two-wheeler manufacturer will launch the new Bajaj CT 110X in the near future. It’s being said that this motorcycle has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of the e-commerce delivery partners. The upcoming vehicle has already started to arrive at the brand’s dealerships. Here’s a walkaround video, uploaded by YouTuber "Jet wheels", showcasing the newest offering from Bajaj Auto in detail.

Bajaj CT 110X Features

The new CT 110X looks very different from the regular CT models. It features a round headlamp above which is a matte finished visor that also houses an LED DRL. Bajaj Auto has added a headlight grille, too. The front fender also receives a black treatment. The front fork gaiters enhance the look of the motorcycle.

Moving towards the side, we have new graphics on the fuel tank that also accommodates tank pads. A set of new decals have also been used on the side panels. The crash guard looks quite sturdy and goes with the blacked-out styling of the engine. The seat here looks pretty comfortable and long. Bajaj Auto has also added a rear rack for carrying luggage. It should come in handy for e-commerce delivery partners.

The Bajaj CT 110X runs of 5-spoke, 17-in alloy wheels with MRF tyres. The braking department is handled by drum brakes on both ends. There’s a good-quality bash plate installed. The instrument cluster is pretty basic with a couple of dials showing information such as speed, odometer, fuel gauge, etc. At the rear, we have a newly designed taillamp for an attractive look.

Bajaj CT 110X Specs

Powering the new CT 110X is a 115.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection. While Bajaj Auto has not released any official spec sheet of the motorcycle, it’s being said that the vehicle will have 9.41PS of max power and 8.45Nm of torque. Interestingly, a similar engine in the CT 110 produces 8.6PS and 9.81Nm. So, we’ll have to wait to get the official figures of the upcoming CT 110X.

Bajaj CT 110X Price

Considering that the new CT 110X is being targeted for e-commerce delivery partners, it should have an affordable price tag. It’s being speculated that the forthcoming motorcycle would fall in the INR 55,000 - INR 60,000 (ex-showroom) range.

