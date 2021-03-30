TVS Star City Plus Gets a New Dual-Tone Colour Option

Earlier this month, the front disc brake variant of the TVS Star City Plus was launched in the Indian market. The motorcycle was available only in the black-red dual-tone colour option. Now, to make things a bit more interesting, TVS Motor Company has added a new dual-tone paint scheme in the commuter’s colour palette.

The TVS Star City Plus is now available in a brand-new Pearl Blue-Silver dual-tone colour option. This livery will be available with the motorcycle’s both drum and disc brake variants. The new paint scheme looks quite attractive. The blacked-out alloy wheels, engine, and exhaust bring a hint of sportiness as well. The latest colour option refreshes things up a bit and should be able to lure in more buyers.

The new Pearl Blue-Silver dual-tone colour option of the TVS Star City Plus will be available at the same price tag as the other paint schemes of the commuter’s drum and disc brake variants. TVS Motor Company is not asking anything premium for the new livery, which is a good thing. So, the TVS Star City Plus in its new dual-tone shade with drum brake will set you back by INR 65,865* whereas the same colour option with the disc brake retails at INR 68,465*.

Apart from the addition of the new dual-tone colour option, no other changes have been made to the motorcycle. The TVS Star City Plus continues to come equipped with features such as an LED headlamp, long and comfortable seat, sporty dual-tone muffler, dual-tone rearview mirrors, semi-digital instrument cluster, USB charger socket and a maintenance-free battery.

The TVS Star City Plus draws power from a 110cc single-cylinder Eco Thrust engine that comes with TVS Motor Company’s ETFi technology which enhances the overall performance and fuel efficiency. It produces 8.08bhp and 8.7Nm and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The suspension setup on the commuter includes a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front and 5-step adjustable hydraulic twin rear shock absorbers.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi