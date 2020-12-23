After being showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, the all-new Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter has finally been launched in India. The new two-wheeler from the Italian company has been priced at INR 1,25,997 (ex-showroom, Pune).

Speaking at the launch, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India, said:

We are delighted to launch the much-anticipated premium scooter, Aprilia SXR 160 for all our distinguished customers in India. Designed in Italy, for India, the Aprilia SXR 160 is an epitome of great style, high performance and great comfort.

The Aprilia SXR 160 is powered by a 160cc single-cylinder engine that complies with the BS6 emission regulations. It is the same 3-valve mill that also powers the Aprilia SR 160. It is capable of producing 10.9 PS of max power and 11.6 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of features, the new SXR 160 is loaded up to the brim. For example, it has a large fully-digital instrument cluster that shows information such as average speed, top speed, fuel level, external temperature, instant mileage, and more. It even has a rev counter. The maxi-scooter also comes equipped with a large and dark fly screen, feather-touch switchgear, big bucket seat, front lockable split glove boxes with a USB charging socket.

The Aprilia SXR 160 is certainly going to be a favourite amongst the enthusiasts primarily because of its styling. It has a fantastic design language which sets it apart from the usual crowd. The maxi-scooter features full-LED lighting with LED DRLs that impart an aggressive front look. The single side-mounted exhaust along with the sharp pillion grab rail ensures that the side profile maintains its sportiness.

For the hardware, we have a pair of conventional telescopic front forks and a single adjustable rear suspension. The braking comes from a single disc at the front and a drum brake at the rear. To enhance the stopping power, there’s also a single-channel ABS onboard. The 5-spoke 12-inch alloy wheels use wide pattern tyres for improved grip on Indian road conditions.

The Aprilia SXR 160 is available in four colour options - Black, White, Blue, and Red. Currently, it does not have any direct rivals as such.

