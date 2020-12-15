Aprilia SXR electric scooter rendered; could this be the new Aprilia eSR1?

While the longing for the Aprilia SXR 160 continues, IndianAutosBlog’s in-house digital artist has created a rendering of an electric version of the upcoming maxi-scooter. Also, considering that Piaggio has recently filed a trademark application for the name eSR1, this digitally imagined Aprilia SXR electric scooter could be the bearer of that title.

The rendering shows that the Aprilia SXR electric scooter would be identical to its petrol-powered counterpart. It has the same set of large LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs that impart a modern and attractive front look to the two-wheeler. The conventional front telescopic forks along with an alloy wheel with a disc brake are also present. The large and comfortable seat has also been carried over.

What makes the Aprilia SXR electric scooter different is the colour and graphics. It features a white paint job with subtle blue graphics that can be found near the headlamps, front fairing, and rear cowl. The alloy wheels also feature thick blue pinstripes whereas the rear cowl accommodates black graphics for a sportier visual appeal. We also spot ‘Aprilia’ branding below the floorboard.

The Aprilia SXR electric scooter rendering also shows a different rear wheel hub. It looks similar to that of the petrol-powered model, however, there are a few differences. The image also contains a wall-mounted charger which can be used to charge the electric scooter.

At the moment, it would be too early to comment about Piaggio’s eSR1. However, based on the previous reasoning, it is being anticipated that the new trademark application is indeed for an Aprilia electric scooter because the company already uses ‘SR’ for its petrol-powered scooters and the prefix ‘e’ could be nothing else but ‘electric’. Also, the design or font of the logo is very similar to the ones which Aprilia currently has for its range of conventional scooters.

Considering that the Aprilia SXR 160 is the newest member in the Italian firm’s scooter line-up, it is likely that the new Aprilia electric scooter could be based on this model. Wouldn’t you agree?

