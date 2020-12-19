New Aprilia SXR 160 spotted at dealership yard; launch this month [Video]

The new Aprilia SXR 160 will soon be available on display at the company’s showrooms across the country. The upcoming maxi-scooter has been spotted at a dealership yard ahead of its official launch which will take place sometime this month.

There’s a small video clip which has captured the Aprilia SXR 160 at what seems to be a dealership yard. In the footage, we can see the red and white models of the new maxi-scooter. We have also spotted the instrument cluster which is a fully-digital unit and of a reasonable size. Another thing to mention here is that the fuel filler cap on the SXR 160 is located under the seat. So you’d need to open it every time you are filling up, which is kind of a bummer because nowadays even the lesser-capacity scooters come with an external fuel filler cap.

Most of the other visual features of the new Aprilia SXR 160 are already known. The scooter certainly looks quite handsome. It’d be interesting to see how it rides. We are looking forward to Aprilia launching the new SXR 160 in the market in the coming days. And we hope to get our hands on it at the earliest and share our experience with you guys.

If you are already sold just by the looks of the SXR 160, you can go ahead pre-book one for yourself. Aprilia has started accepting reservations since 11 Dec 2020. Interested buyers can do so via the company’s official website or by visiting an Aprilia dealership. The token amount has been fixed at INR 5,000. While the official price of the upcoming maxi-scooter is yet to be disclosed, speculations say that it will be somewhere around the INR 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

