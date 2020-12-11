Aprilia SXR 160 pre-bookings open, colour options revealed, launch soon

Piaggio India has started accepting the Aprilia SXR 160 pre-bookings from today. Interested customers can reserve the upcoming maxi-scooter via the company’s official website or by visiting an Aprilia dealership. The token amount has been fixed at INR 5,000. It is to be noted that Aprilia has not announced the price of the SXR 160 yet. We are expecting it to reveal the figures this month at the launch.

Speaking on the occasion, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said:

It is a great feeling as our premium scooter, the Aprilia SXR 160, has started rolling out of the production lines. 2020 was a year filled with challenges, but we were determined to fulfil our promise of delivering the much-anticipated scooter at the earliest. We are delighted to announce that we have now opened pre-booking of the SXR 160 for our distinguished customers, on our e-commerce platform and at all dealerships across India. We believe that the Aprilia SXR 160 with its unique next-generation design and technologically advanced features, will create a new everlasting experience for the Aprilia followers.

Another interesting information about the Aprilia SXR 160 that has been confirmed by the company is the number of colour options the new maxi-scooter will be made available in. There are going to be four choices - Glossy Red, Matt Blue, Glossy White and Matt Black. All of them should cost the same.

When launched, the Aprilia SXR 160 will not have any direct competition in the market. However, its arrival in the industry might just nudge other two-wheeler companies to introduce their products in the maxi-scooter segment.

In other news, Piaggio India has huge expansion plans that will help the company to increase its presence and share in the domestic market. The firm is aiming to open 100 new Aprilia-Vespa dealerships in India next year.

