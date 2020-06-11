New Ampere electric scooter teased, to be unveiled next week

Ampere Electric, a wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, has teased a new electric scooter. The EV maker’s latest offering will be unveiled next week.

It seems that Ampere Electric has been silently working to expand its product line-up. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer took to its social media channels to tease its upcoming electric scooter which will break cover on Monday, 15 June 2020.

At the moment, there are no specific details of Ampere Electric’s new product. However, the teaser images have revealed some bits and pieces. It appears that the new Ampere electric scooter would be equipped with a front drum brake. There could also be a front disc brake option. The EV would also feature a fully-digital instrument cluster with a few telltale lights on either side.

Ampere Electric would implement a single-piece seat which should be large enough to provide a comfortable ride for both the rider as well as the pillion. The electric scooter’s floorboard is expected to be sufficiently spacious. There also seems to be a small luggage rack installed at the rear end of the electric two-wheeler. More information regarding the upcoming electric scooter will be revealed next week. So stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for all the latest updates.

Ampere Electric is one of the fastest-growing EV brands in India. It has a decade of experience in manufacturing electric vehicles. With a strong base of over 50,000 customers and comprehensive EV ecosystem support, Ampere Electric is pushing boundaries to create affordable and sustainable solutions for clean last-mile connectivity in the country.

In other news, Ampere Electric celebrated its 12th-anniversary last month. On this special occasion, the electric scooter manufacturer offered several benefits on its products including up to INR 5,000 off.