TVS to Launch New 125cc Bike this Month - TVS Apache RTR 125?

TVS Motor Company is preparing to launch a new 125cc motorcycle by the end of this month. Could it be called the TVS Apache RTR 125?

Mr Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company has said that the company will launch a new 125cc motorcycle this month. While he did not disclose the exact details of the upcoming two-wheeler, he did confirm that the new bike will have traits borrowed from the brand’s popular TVS Apache series.

Also Read: TVS Built to Order Platform - What is it All About?

This leads us to believe that, perhaps, the new motorcycle would be called the TVS Apache RTR 125. And since it would be a part of the Apache range, we are expecting it to be performance-oriented and, hence, compete with products like the KTM 125 Duke and the likes.

We believe that the demand for 125cc performance motorcycles in the Indian market has increased over the last few years thanks to the arrival of the KTM 125 Duke. Even though the smallest Duke carries a hefty price tag, it is still able to garner some good sales figures for the company. The entry-level naked motorcycle has become quite popular amongst the youth.

Also Read: TVS Apache RR 310 Now w/ Optional Adjustable Suspension & Race Kit

With the 125cc performance segment on the boil, it would be a good time for TVS Motor Company to introduce a capable contender like a TVS Apache RTR 125. And considering the reputation of the Apache series, we would not be surprised to see the new model become a hit amongst the youngsters in no time. More details about this mysterious 125cc motorcycle from TVS should surface online in the coming days, so, keep checking this space to stay updated.

Apart from a new 125cc motorcycle, TVS Motor Company will also introduce another 125cc two-wheeler. Based on the information available, it is likely to be a scooter inspired by the highly popular TVS NTorq 125 range.