TVS Built to Order Platform - What is it All About?

TVS Motor Company has entered the factory customisation and personalisation segment with the launch of the TVS Built to Order platform. So, what is it all about? Let’s find out.

TVS Built to Order platform will empower the customers to customise and personalise their vehicles when making a purchase, which will be built directly at the factory as per their requirement(s). This further strengthens the company’s commitment to introducing first-in-class technologies and class-leading features in the segment.

Also Read: TVS Apache RR 310 Now w/ Optional Adjustable Suspension & Race Kit

TVS Built To Order platform has made its debut with the TVS Apache RR 310. Customers can select pre-set kits, graphic options, rim colour options, and personalised race numbers. The kits - Dynamic and Race - offer an array of features that further accentuate performance and styling as per customers' usage and needs. This platform will be introduced across other product portfolios from the stable of TVS Motor Company in a phased manner.

To place an order on the TVS Built to Order platform, customers can download the TVS ARIVE app or visit the web configurator, which will allow them to configure their motorcycle. Once the customisation is complete, the total ex-showroom cost of the motorcycle will be updated simultaneously. After paying for the booking amount online, customers can select the nearest premium dealership for the delivery of their motorcycle. They can also track their orders across various stages on the TVS ARIVE app or the web configurator. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Also Read: New KTM RC 390 to Have Adjustable Suspension, Likely of KTM 390 Adventure

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the new business vertical, the TVS Built to Order (BTO), our first factory Customise-Personalise platform. Each customer has a unique riding style and expression. This platform empowers our customers to customise and personalise their machines as per their requirements.”