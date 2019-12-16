Upcoming MG 6-seat SUV unlikely to carry Hector branding - Report

As we’ve known for a while now, a three-row MG Hector for India is in the works. In a new development, a report says that it will be launched with a different name and thus be a separate model.

MG Motor India will be following footsteps of Tata Motors with the strategy for the three-row version of its C-SUV - using a different name and design. The fact that it will carry a unique identity has been confirmed by spy shots.

Most of the visual changes will be concentrated at the front. The split headlamps, radiator grille, bumper, lower grille and fog lamps will have a new design. There’ll be plenty of chrome and silver trim to let the face shine and appeal to Indian customers who generally love some extra bling. At the rear, the graphics of the combination lamps will be what’ll look the most different. In other words, the rear-end will be very similar to that of the MG Hector.

The interior design of the MG three-row SUV for India shouldn’t be all that different from that of the MG Hector. However, it will likely include some of the features that have been given a miss in the latter, such as auto-dimming IRVM, a head-up display, dual-zone climate control, drive modes, etc.

MG Motor India will likely launch the three-row SUV with the same engine and transmission options as the Hector. However, the engines of the bigger model will be BS-VI compliant from day one. For reference, below are the engine and transmission options of the 5-seat C-SUV:

1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed MT or 6-speed DCT, FWD

1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm) with 48V mild-hybrid system, 6-speed MT, FWD

2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm), 6-speed MT

Also Read: MG ZS EV debuts in India, to be launched next month

MG Motor India may price its first three-row SUV from somewhere between INR 13.00-13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will launch this model in early 2020.

[News Source: autocarindia.com]

[Image Source: rushlane.com]