Tata Nexon EV pre-bookings open, to be launched next month

Yesterday Tata Motors unveiled its first fully-electric SUV, the Nexon EV. Today, pre-bookings of the same have officially commenced and the company has already made its internet pre-booking portal live. The deposit amount has been kept at INR 21,000.

The Tata Nexon EV prices will be revealed sometime around early-2020. It will be made available in three different trim levels, including XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux.

In terms of design, the Tata Nexon EV has a slightly tweaked front fascia to differentiate itself from the donor model. At the front, its projector headlamp units have grown sleeker, and more defined. The traditionally placed grille has been covered with a gloss black cladding, while o the lower section there sits a completely new tri-star lower-grille with electric-blue colour finishes. Moreover, there are also angular C-shaped inserts for the fog lamp housing which contribute to its slightly more muscular look.

Over the sides, the use of new alloy wheels make it look more modern, but the overall profile and design lines remain unhindered. Changes at the rear include new tail lamps and rear bumper.

Inside the cabin, the Tata Nexon EV uses a new semi-digital instrument panel which comprises an analouge speedometer and a digital rev counter. Information such as battery levels, range and more is displayed digitally. Also, blue highlights can be seen inside the cabin too, along with tri-arrow pattern over the seats.

The Tata Nexon EV measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and 1,607 mm height. It has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm. Its ground clearance is 205 mm. The fully-electric SUV utilises a 30.2 kWh battery pack (IP 67 standard) that delivers power to a single electric motor which in return churns out 129 PS and 254 Nm of torque.

A 0-60 km/h sprint takes just 4.6 seconds, while the 0-100 km/h acceleration time is 9.9 seconds. It can be driven in two modes, namely Drive and Sport. The exact range is yet to be revealed, but we do know officially now that it's over 300 km.

Tata Nexon EV features CCS2 compatible charging system. A fast DC charger can be used to achieve 0-80% of charging in just 60 minutes, and a regular AC charger takes 8 hours to fully charge the battery pack from 20% level. 8 years/1,60,000 km warranty is standard. The prices may fall in the INR 14-17 lakh (ex-showroom) range.