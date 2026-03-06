Mercedes-Benz VLE Electric ‘Grand Limousine’ Set for Global Debut

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it will unveil the all-new VLE at a world premiere in Stuttgart on 10 March 2026. The upcoming model is described by the brand as an all-electric “grand limousine” designed to blend luxury comfort with MPV practicality.

The VLE will be the first vehicle built on Mercedes-Benz’s new modular van architecture, signalling a fresh direction for the company’s next generation of electric vans and people movers. The model is expected to offer seating for up to eight passengers, making it suitable for families, premium chauffeur services, or long-distance leisure travel.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the VLE aims to combine limousine-like ride comfort and driving dynamics with the flexibility typically associated with multi-purpose vehicles. The automaker says the model will introduce innovative interior elements while carving out an entirely new segment in the luxury mobility space.

More technical specifications and design details will be revealed during the global premiere event, which will also be livestreamed online.

With the VLE, Mercedes-Benz is continuing to expand its electric portfolio while pushing the boundaries of luxury travel for larger passenger vehicles.