Nissan Serena e-Power Debuts in Malaysia with Hybrid Tech

Nissan has launched the sixth-generation Serena e‑Power in Malaysia, introducing the brand’s latest series-hybrid technology to the popular mid-size MPV segment. The new Serena e-Power is offered in five variants, with prices ranging from RM154,800 to RM179,800.

At the heart of the MPV is Nissan’s second-generation e-Power system. Unlike conventional hybrids, the setup uses an electric motor to drive the wheels at all times, while the petrol engine functions purely as a generator to produce electricity. The system combines a 163 PS electric motor delivering 315 Nm of torque with a 1.4-litre direct-injection petrol engine and a 1.77 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Nissan claims the Serena e-Power can deliver a fuel efficiency of 18.5 km/l under NEDC testing, translating to a driving range of up to 1,000 km on a full tank.

The Malaysian debut also introduces Nissan ProPilot to the Serena lineup. The driver-assistance package includes intelligent cruise control, lane intervention, and blind-spot intervention, aimed at enhancing long-distance driving comfort and safety.

To support ownership peace of mind, Nissan is offering a five-year or 100,000 km vehicle warranty. The e-Power system components — including the battery, motor, and inverter — are covered by an extended eight-year or 160,000 km warranty.

With its electric-like driving experience and long-range efficiency, the latest Serena e-Power aims to strengthen Nissan’s hybrid push in Southeast Asia while offering families a more refined and tech-forward MPV option.