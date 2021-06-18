Ducati Panigale V4 Performance Accessories Announced

The Ducati Panigale V4, even the standard model, is an extremely fast and capable motorcycle. However, to make it even faster and that much more sharper on track, Ducati has announced a bunch of performance accessories for the sportbike.

The Ducati Panigale V4 performance accessories are designed by the Centro Stile Ducati and produced in collaboration with selected partners to ensure maximum performance and enhance the typical racing stance of the motorcycle. These accessories are the same as the ones equipping the Panigale V4 S that Ducati Corse riders use to train between rounds of MotoGP and Superbike World Championships.

The Ducati Panigale V4 performance accessories include:

Complete titanium Akrapovic exhaust system that has been developed by Ducati Corse technicians based on the exhaust mounted on the Panigale V4 R used in the Superbike World Championship by Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi.

Adjustable Rizoma aluminium footpegs that allow riders to find the best possible position for their build and riding style.

Racing seat in a technical fabric that offers comfort and grip to maximize stability while riding.

There are also a series of elements made of carbon fibre such as the front mudguard, swingarm cover, and also the number plate holder removal cover sets and mirror hole covers, ideal for occluding the holes made by the removal of unnecessary elements for track purpose.

Ducati says that the Panigale V4 performance accessories can be purchased from all its dealerships in its network. For more information in this regard, it’s advised to contact your nearest Ducati showroom.

The Ducati Panigale V4 has recently received its BS6 update for the Indian market. The company’s flagship sportbike has been launched in our country and is available in two variants - V4 and V4 S. The former has been priced at INR 23.50 lakh* whereas the latter would set you back by INR 28.40 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom