Acura Integra Type S Set for Japan Debut in 2026

Acura will begin exporting the high-performance Integra Type S to Japan in the second half of 2026, marking a historic moment for the brand. It will be the first time an Acura-badged vehicle is officially sold in the Japanese market.

The performance model will be exported directly from the United States in left-hand-drive configuration, matching the specifications offered to American buyers. The move coincides with Acura’s upcoming 40th anniversary celebrations.

Production of the Integra Type S takes place at Honda Marysville Auto Plant, while its turbocharged engine is built at the nearby Anna Engine Plant. Under the hood sits the potent 2.0-litre K20C turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 320 hp — the same performance-focused unit used in the Honda Civic Type R.

The Integra Type S delivers an enthusiast-focused driving experience with a six-speed manual transmission featuring automatic rev-matching, a limited-slip differential, Brembo front brakes, and 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber.

Japanese enthusiasts already got a preview of the model at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2026 and Osaka Auto Messe 2026, where strong public interest encouraged Acura to bring the model to the market.

Honda began exporting US-built vehicles globally in 1987 and has since shipped over 1.75 million Honda and Acura models worldwide, including nearly 300,000 vehicles to Japan. With the Integra Type S heading there in 2026, the brand adds another chapter to its global performance story.