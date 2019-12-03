Entry-level MV Agusta models to feature 350cc twin-cylinder engine - Report

Italian motorcycle brand, MV Agusta had announced in July this year that along with China’s Loncin Motor, it will introduce sub-500 cc products. The lucrative sub-500 cc displacement segment has already attracted major brands like BMW Motorrad, Triumph Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson. The new products from MV Agusta and Loncin Motor will target the Asian market.

While the company had confirmed the displacement segment, it had remained tight-lipped about any further details, until now. In a recent interview with Asphalt and Rubber, MV Agusta’s CEO, Timur Sardarov had confirmed that the upcoming entry-level bikes will use a 350 cc twin-cylinder engine. Sardarov said:

We are coming up with a new 350cc engine, we have it, it’s a twin. So, we are going to have a two-cylinder 350cc.

Sardarov did not mention the engine layout – parallel twin of V-twin – details. However, looking at the company’s existing engines (inline-three and four-cylinder) we expect to see a parallel-twin motor on the new motorcycles. It would be safe to assume that the new engine will feature liquid-cooling, dual overhead camshafts and 4 valves, which should deliver healthy performance numbers.

MV Agusta will use the new engine across various segments. The company had confirmed in July this year that it will develop four bikes in Italy that will be manufactured by Loncin Motor in China. Although unconfirmed, MV Agusta may bring Brutale (roadster), F-series (sport) and Turismo (Tourer) tags to its lower displacement motorcycles.

The lower displacement products would most likely carry premium hardware such as full LED lighting, digital instrument console (with Bluetooth connectivity? Most certainly), inverted telescopic forks at the front, preload-adjustable rear mono-shock, disc brakes on both the wheels and a dual-channel ABS.

The entry-level models from the Italian motorcycle brand will debut by the end of 2021. We could get the first glimpse at the products at next year’s (2020) EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The Indian launch details of the 350 cc MV Agusta products are not available yet, although we could see the bikes arrive in our market in 2022 or 2023.

The partnership will also see MV Agusta will assist Loncin Motors to enter the premium space. The new range will be sold by Loncin under its premium brand, VOGE.

