Select MV Agusta motorcycles available with a cash discount of INR 3 lakh - Report

MV Agusta’s Navi Mumbai dealership, Kinetic MotoRoyale is offering heavy discounts on select MV Agusta motorcycles. Select models from the Italian two-wheeler brand are available with a cash discount of up to INR 3 lakh on the ex-showroom prices. The products available at discounts include the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800, F3 800 RC and the Brutale 800 RR America.

The special discount is most likely an attempt to clear the inventory of BS-IV compliant motorcycles before the April 2020 deadline. Regular followers would know that automobile manufacturers cannot sell BS-IV compliant vehicles after March 2020.

MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800

To give you a quick recap about the motorcycles that are available under the special offer, the Turismo Veloce 800 middleweight tourer was launched in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 18.99 lakh. However, the first three buyers received a special retail price of INR 16.99 lakh.

The Turismo Veloce 800 uses a 798 cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a counter-rotating crankshaft that makes 110 hp of max power at 10,150 rpm and a peak torque of 81 Nm at 7,100 rpm. About 90% of the total torque is available from just 3,800 rpm. The 6-speed transmission benefits from a hydraulic-activated slipper clutch and quick-shifter (for both up- and down-shifts).

MV Agusta F3 800 RC

The F3 800 RC is a premium (and limited) version of the standard F3 800. The RC badge brings a special racing kit that comprises SC-Project titanium and carbon fibre exhaust, race-spec ECU with special mapping and ‘Race’ rider mode, fibreglass pillion cowl, carbon fibre parts and aluminium brake and clutch levers. Priced at INR 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the F3 800 RC retails at a premium of INR 4 lakh over the standard F3 800.

The MV Agusta F3 800 RC uses the same 798 cc inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that also powers the standard model. The motor, without the special equipment, makes 148 HP of max power at 13,000 rpm. The Racing Kit gives a performance boost and takes the peak power output to 153 hp at 13,250 rpm. The maximum torque figure remains at 88 Nm.

MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America

The MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America is available in limited numbers globally. The Indian market received five units (out of 200 overall) of the Brutale 800 RR America. The motorcycle was launched in our market at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 18.73 lakh, which is INR 30,000 lower than the standard model.

Mechanical specifications include a 798 cc inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12-valve engine that produces 140 HP of peak power at 12,300 rpm and a maximum torque of 86 Nm at 10,100 rpm.

In other updates, MV Agusta is working on entry-level models that would compete in the sub-500 cc segment. The budget-friendly MV Agusta motorcycles would be manufactured by China’s Loncin Motor.

[Source: bikewale.com]