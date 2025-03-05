F1 Icon Lewis Hamilton Spotted Riding His Rare MV Agusta

Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton knows how to balance high-speed competition with a little two-wheeled fun. Ahead of the F1 season, the seven-time world champion was spotted riding his rare MV Agusta F4 LH44 superbike through the streets of Monaco.

Hamilton, sporting a full-face helmet with a tinted visor, was seen departing from the Palais de la Plage apartments. Though the F4 LH44 is a serious machine, boasting a 998cc four-cylinder engine with 212 horsepower, it’s safe to say his Ferrari SF-25 would leave it in the dust.

Designed in collaboration with MV Agusta, the F4 LH44 is a limited-edition superbike, with only 44 units produced in tribute to Hamilton’s racing number. It features adjustable Öhlins suspension, allowing for both aggressive riding and relaxed cruising—perfect for Monaco’s scenic roads.

Dressed casually apart from his helmet, Hamilton appeared to be enjoying a laid-back ride rather than pushing the superbike to its limits. With Ferrari’s pre-season testing in Qatar deemed a success, the British racer is taking some well-earned downtime before returning to the high-speed world of Formula One.

