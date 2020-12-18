All 110 units of MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine sold out within hours

MV Agusta has announced that it has sold all the 110 units of the recently unveiled Superveloce Alpine. The entire stock was exhausted within hours of the limited edition motorcycle’s launch via a spectacular live streaming presentation hosted at the company’s Varese historic factory.

The new MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine was revealed earlier this month. It’s a limited edition motorcycle which is the result of the collaboration between MV Agusta and Alpine, the iconic French manufacturer of racing and sports cars. Both the brands share a glorious history.

As the name suggests, the MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine draws inspiration from the Alpine A110 car. This explains why there are only 110 units of the motorcycle. It features a stunning electric blue livery and has various significant characterising features that aren’t visible to the naked eye. There’s the innovative choice and use of materials, the richest and most sophisticated electronics ever, full connectivity through the MV Ride App, GPS tracking, the luxury of the detailing, and a host of dedicated accessories.

Also Read: Heavily-updated MV Agusta F3 800 in the works, global debut in 2021

Speaking about the Superveloce Alpine instantly selling out, Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A, said:

The development and the launching of new models is an important element of the industrial plan we presented two years ago. The Superveloce Alpine is the latest successful example of this policy, and proof that our efforts are paying off. I am delighted with yet another instant success, especially since we can share it with our partners in this project: Alpine, a brand and a company with whom we have so much in common. The Superveloce Alpine certainly benefited from the synergies between our two teams that naturally occurred during this project.

The new Superveloce Alpine has MV Agusta’s signature inline 3-cylinder engine which churns out 147 hp at 13.000 rpm. The top speed of this motorcycle is over 240 km/h. The graphic design, detailing, and the accessories bear the unmistakable mark of Alpine. Just like the sports car icon, the Superveloce Alpine delivers premium performance yet remaining agile and easy to ride.

MV Agusta has given the new Superveloce Alpine a price tag of EUR 36,300 which converts to a whopping INR 32.70 lakh. This figure includes the Racing Kit which consists of:

Arrow racing 3 exit exhaust system

Dedicated ECU

CNC fuel cap with leather strap and Alpine logo

Rear seat cover

Customized bike cover

Certificate of origin Limited Edition

For more MV Agusta updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.